Peter Gabriel Releases New Song, “Playing for Time”

Peter Gabriel has a lot going on right now.

Gabriel just released his third single from his upcoming album “i/o.”

The song is called “Playing for Time” and, according to the press release from Gabriel, it’s something that fans may recognize.

“‘Playing for Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it,” Gabriel shared. “It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories, and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.”

You can check out “Playing for Time” now on YouTube.

What do you think of this new song? Have you heard Peter Gabriel play something similar to this? Which Peter Gabriel song is your all-time favorite?