Peter Gabriel says new studio album is “reaching completion”

Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty Images

It’s been over 20 years since Peter Gabriel released an album of new, original songs, but the acclaimed singer/songwriter has hinted that his next record will likely be arriving soon.

During a recent gallery event in New York City promoting his daughter Anna‘s new photo book, Eye-D, Gabriel told ABC Audio, “It’s reaching completion. I’m just finishing things up. So, there should be … some news about it soon.”

Gabriel’s last studio album of new music, Up, was released in September 2002. The new album is tentatively titled I/O.

Meanwhile, Peter and his daughter also shared some details about a new multimedia project they’re involved with, called Reverberation. The project, as Anna explained to ABC Audio, focuses on “how music can affect your brain and sort of the power of music and how to use it in your daily life.”

In conjunction with the project, a book called Reverberation: Do Everything Better with Music, featuring a foreword by Peter, was recently published. Anna also noted that the book will be followed by a TV show, a podcast and more.

Peter also discussed some of the interesting scientific studies tied in with Reverberation about the positive effect music and sound can have on people.

As he pointed out, “Some older folk that had lost the capacity to talk, when they were played music that was significant in their teens to them, they were able to talk again … not permanently, but it just shows the power [music has] to activate certain switches in the brain.”

Visit AbramsBooks.com for more info about Reverberation: Do Everything Better with Music.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.