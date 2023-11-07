Peter Gabriel Shares New Single

Peter Gabriel is sharing the 11th track from his upcoming album “i/o.”

“And Still” was reportedly written about Gabriel’s mom.

He explained, “I wrote a song for my dad a number of years back, which was ‘Father, Son’. When my mum died, I wanted to do something for her, but it’s taken a while before I felt comfortable and distant enough to be able to write something. I was trying also to write a little bit in the style of the music that my parents responded to, so I think there is some music from the 40s probably that had an influence on the song.”

Gabriel’s album “i/o,” is a collection of a dozen songs.

It will be released on December 1.

