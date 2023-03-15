Peter Gabriel thinks we need to embrace artificial intelligence

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for Kaspersky

It seems like a lot of folks are worried about artificial intelligence replacing humans in various areas, including making music, but Peter Gabriel isn’t one of them.

Gabriel, who contributes the forward to the new music guidebook Reverberation: Do Everything Better With Music, has always embraced technology. While he tells Yahoo! Entertainment, “I’m probably just as scared (of AI) as everybody else,” he says he’d prefer to “jump in the river rather than talk about it.”

“I do think about it quite a lot, and I think not enough people are thinking about it. And it would be great to get ahead [of it],” he says. “You know, this is something that’s going [to] have way more impact than the Industrial Revolution and the nuclear bomb. So, if we don’t start anticipating what it might do, it’s going to be too late, because it’s very fast.”

And while some may suggest that it would never be possible for AI to take the place of great musicians and make great music, Gabriel doesn’t seem so sure.

“Most people argue no; I would say they just need better algorithms,” he shares. “So, we might as well just grab the algorithms and dance with them, rather than fight them. … Unfortunately, I don’t think my job or anyone’s job is safe from AI.”

He noted, “It’s coming whether we like it or not, so we might as well try and work with it rather than work against it, and make sure that there are programs in there that protect ethics and some sort of morality.”

