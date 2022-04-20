Peter Gabriel tribute band The Security Project launching US tour in May

Courtesy of The Security Project

The Security Project, a Peter Gabriel tribute group featuring Gabriel’s former drummer Jerry Marotta and ex-King Crimson bassist Trey Gunn, will launch a 12-date U.S. tour in May.

The trek, dubbed the “Expect the Unexpected” tour, will visit venues throughout the Northeastern U.S., kicking off May 5 in Pawling, New York, and running through a May 20 show in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Security Project’s lineup also features former Shriekback guitarist Michael Cozzi, along with keyboardist David Jameson and new lead singer Happy Rhodes. The band focuses on presenting reimagined versions of Gabriel compositions, both from his tenure with Genesis and from his solo career. You can check out The Security Project performing a live rendition of “Slowburn,” a song from Peter’s 1977 self-titled debut album, at Marotta’s official YouTube channel.

To check out the band’s full tour schedule, visit SecurityProjectBand.com.

Marotta played on all of Gabriel’s solo albums from his 1978 self-titled effort through his classic 1986 record, So.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.