Petition Takes Aim at School Bus Stop Safety with Severe Penalties

A petition at Whitehouse.gov is calling for more severe penalties for those who violate school bus stop rules after several children have either been injured or killed while traveling to school.

The petition is calling for incidents occurring around school buses and bus stops to be covered under federal law and list penalties such as 30 days in jail, suspension of the driver’s license, points on the offender’s licenses, and a minimum fine of $5,000 for first time offenders.

The petition hopes to get at least 95,000 signatures by November 30th in order to prompt a response from government officials.

View the full petition here.