Petition wants to move the date of Halloween

As of Friday, almost 8,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to President Donald Trump, urging him to “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” which calls on the government to change the date Americans celebrate Halloween.

The Halloween & Costume Association, which is a nonprofit organization that represents the costume and Halloween industries created the petition.

The association argues in the petition that changing the date would make Halloween a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The holiday originated in the ancient, pre-Christian Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated on the night of October 31,

The Celts, in the area which is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, 2,000 years ago and believed that the dead returned to earth on Samhain.

Would you prefer Halloween to be on a Saturday?