‘Petty Country’ Tom Petty Tribute Album Announced

Some of the biggest names in country will be paying tribute to the late, great Tom Petty on a new tribute album.
Petty Country will feature artists like Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, George Strait, and many more covering Petty classics.
As a preview, Bentley’s cover of “American Girl” was released Friday.
Bentley says the country music world has always embraced Tom Petty’s music: “He might not have ever been considered as country but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song.”
Petty Country will be out May 31st.
What’s your favorite Tom Petty song?
