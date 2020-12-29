Petula Clark in "shock and disbelief" that Nashville bomber's RV played her signature hit

David Redfern/Redferns

On Christmas Day, Nashville, TN was rocked by a bomb placed in an RV, which exploded in the city’s downtown area. The bomber, Anthony Quinn Warner, died in the blast, his motive still unknown.

However, legendary British pop singer Petula Clark is now speaking out, following the news that one of the police officers who cleared the area heard her signature 1964 hit playing from the RV, along with warnings that the vehicle was about to explode.

In a Facebook post, Clark writes, “I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people. Why this violent act — leaving behind it such devastation?”

She continues, “A few hours later — I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing ‘Downtown!’ Of all the thousands of songs — why this one? Of course, the opening lyric is ‘When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown.’ But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song.”

“Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible,” Clark continues.

“I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville — give you all a hug — and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she concludes. “And, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!)”

“Steady, the Buffs,” a term that originated in the 1800s, means “Keep calm.”

