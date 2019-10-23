Phil Collins' '…But Seriously' album to be reissued on turquoise vinyl to mark its 30th anniversary

Rhino

RhinoPhil Collins' will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his hit 1989 album …But Seriously by reissuing the four-times-platinum collection as a 180-gram, colored-vinyl two-LP set on November 22.

The limited-edition release will be pressed on turquoise vinyl. In addition, 1,000 copies bundled with a lithograph will be available exclusively at Rhino.com.

…But Seriously was the Genesis singer/drummer's fourth solo studio effort, and spent four nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 in December 1989 and January 1990. The album featured the chart-topping hit "Another Day in Paradise," and included three other songs that reached the top five of Billboard's Hot 100 -- "I Wish It Would Rain Down," "Something Happened on the Way to Heaven" and "Do You Remember?"

"Another Day in Paradise," which featured backing vocals by David Crosby, also won the Grammy for Record of the Year, as well as a Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

The new vinyl edition of …But Seriously features the same updated cover art and remastered audio used in the 2016 expanded CD reissue of the album, which was part of Collin's "Take a Look at Me Now" catalog reissue campaign.

This past week, Phil wrapped up a fall U.S. leg of his Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour.

Here's the track list of the …But Seriously vinyl reissue:

Side A

"Hang In Long Enough"

"That's Just the Way It Is"

"Do You Remember?"

Side B

"Something Happened on the Way to Heaven"

"Colours"

"I Wish It Would Rain Down"

Side C

"Another Day in Paradise"

"Heat on the Street"

"All of My Life"

Side D

"Saturday Night and Sunday Morning"

"Father to Son"

"Find a Way to My Heart"

