Phil Collins goes digital with demos, B-sides and remixes

Back in the days when artists would release vinyl 45 RPM singles with an A-side and a B-side, Phil Collins would sometimes put demo versions of his hit songs on the B-side. Now, those recordings are coming to digital for the first time.

May 31 brings the release of Other Sides, a digital-only collection of B-sides released from 1981 through 2003. Among the tracks the demo versions of Phil's hits "In the Air Tonight," "I Missed Again" and "Another Day in Paradise," the latter under its original name, "Homeless."

One track from Other Sides is available now via digital download and streaming services: "The Man with the Horn," which was the B-side of Phil's 1985 #1 hit "One More Night."

Also being released on May 31 is Remixed Sides, a digital-only collection of extended and remixed versions of Phil's songs from throughout his solo career, including "Sussudio," "Easy Lover," "Don't Lose My Number," "One More Night," "Take Me Home," "Something Happened on the Way to Heaven" and "In the Air Tonight."

One track from Remixed Sides also is available now as a digital download and via streaming services: "The Roof Is Leaking," from his debut solo album Face Value.

Both releases come in advance of the launch of a new European leg of Phil's Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour, which starts June 2 in Vienna, Austria. The U.S. leg of the trek starts September 23 in Dallas.

Here's the track listing for Other Sides:

"In the Air Tonight" (Demo)

"I Missed Again" (Demo)

"If Leaving Me Is Easy" (Demo)

"The Man with the Horn"

"I Like the Way"

"Big Noise" (Instrumental)

"Homeless" ("Another Day in Paradise" Demo)

"Lionel" ("Do You Remember?" Demo)

"Broadway Chorus" ("Something Happened on the Way to Heaven" Home Demo)

"Around the World in 80 Presets"

"Rad Dudeski"

"Don't Call Me Ashley"

"Both Sides of the Demo" (Early Demo)

"Everyday" (Early Demo)

"For a Friend"

"Stevie's Blues" ("There's a Place For Us" Instrumental)

"It's Everywhere"

"Tears of a Clown" ("Wake Up Call" 2003 Version)

And here's the track listing for Remixed Sides:

"In the Air Tonight" (Ben Liebrand Extended Version)

"In the Air Tonight" ('88 Remix)

"Easy Lover" (Extended Dance Remix)

"Take Me Home" (Extended Remix)

"Sussudio" (Extended Remix)

"Who Said I Would" (Extended Remix)

"Only You and I Know" (Extended Remix)

"Don't Lose My Number" (Extended Remix)

"One More Night" (Extended Remix)

"The Roof Is Leaking" (Nicka's Stella Polaris Interpretation)

"Medley Mega Mix: Sussudio/Don't Lost My Number/You Can't Hurry Love"

"Something Happened on the Way to Heaven"( One World Remix)

"Hang In Long Enough" (Pettibone 12" Mix)

"Hang In Long Enough" (Pettibone Dub Mix)

"Hang In Long Enough" (Pop Club Mix)

"Hang In Long Enough" (Dub 1)

"Wear My Hat" (Hat Dance Mix)

"Wear My Hat" (Wear My Dub)

