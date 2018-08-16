Phil Collins Open to Genesis Reunion With Son on Drums

A Genesis reunion in 2018 seemed like a far-off possibility because of Phil Collins’ inability to play drums due to nerve damage.

However, Collins has returned to performing on stage with his teenage son Nic handling drum duties. Collins now says reuniting with Genesis may not be so out of reach.

Collins said, “I wouldn’t say there isn’t not a possibility. Me, Mike [Rutherford] and Tony [Banks] are pretty close still. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible.”

He continued, “I think that, yeah, if we did anything I think it would have to be with Nic on drums because I don’t think I’m capable of it. I think their opinion of Nic is high enough for them to take him on board as part of the band.”

Would you welcome another Genesis tour without Phil on drums?