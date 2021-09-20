Phil Collins Says Genesis’ 2021 Reunion Tour Will Be Their Last

Ahead of Genesis’ long-awaited reunion tour kicking off tonight (Monday) in the UK, Phil Collins has confirmed it will be the band’s last.

The tour had been rescheduled several times in the past year because of the pandemic.

In a new interview with Mojo, Collins ruled out any further dates from the band, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever. “That will be enough for me.”

Collins has been dealing with ongoing health problems after suffering nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007.

Genesis has scheduled dates in the US starting mid-November, with stops including Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, and Madison Square Garden in NYC.

