Phil Collins Takes Nasty On-Stage Fall

Aging singer Phil Collins — who’s getting around these days with the use of a cane — suffered a harrowing fall Sunday during a performance in Charlotte, North Carolina. A video taken by a fan shows the former Genesis member walking toward the stage’s drum riser, on which his son is delivering a solo. He then loses his balance and takes a hard fall right on his back. As the crowd can be heard gasping, a handful of roadies run onto the stage to help Collins back onto his feet. While the incident could easily have ended the concert, the 68-year-old appeared to bounce back with the resiliency of a child, finishing the show. His current trek, ironically, is called the “Not Dead Yet Tour.” Is it a good idea for Phil Collins to be touring, given the apparent state of his health? Which rocker are you surprised is still alive?