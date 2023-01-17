Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss & more set for Florida’s Echoland Festival

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Phil Lesh & Friends, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among the artists booked to perform at the 2023 Echoland Festival, taking place May 11 to 13 in Live Oak, Florida.

The festival, which goes down at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, also features Gov’t Mule, The Flaming Lips performing the album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in its entirety, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Grace Potter and more.

Early access tickets go on sale January 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here for more info and the full lineup.

