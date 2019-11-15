Phillip Phillips and wife welcome first child

Darryl Oumi/Getty ImagesAmerican Idol season 11 champ Phillip Phillips is now a dad.

Phillip posted a photo of the new baby boy on his socials yesterday, and wrote, "Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did. [My wife] Hannah was an absolute rock star in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days."

"I’m forever in love with this little kid. He’s changed me so much already," he gushed. "We can’t take our eyes off of him. He’s perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips."

In other Phillip Phillips news, he'll be performing at a benefit concert January 23 at The Wiltern in L.A. Called Homeward Bound: A Benefit for the Homeless Community, the event benefits PATH, which stands for

Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness. It offers assistance to people who are homeless and are either struggling with mental illness or have a family member who is.

The lineup also includes two other American Idol alumni: last year's winner Maddie Poppe and Scarypoolparty, otherwise known as Alejandro Aranda, who was the runner-up on this year's edition of the show. Also performing are Ingrid Michaelson, Jason Mraz and two members of the legendary band The Doors, among other acts.

You can get tickets at LiveNation.com.

Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did. Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days. I’m forever in love with this little kid. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips. pic.twitter.com/BALHEg9O77 — Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) November 14, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.