Photo of Miami Public Workers Wearing Anti-Trump T-Shirts Sparks Investigation

Some Miami-Dade County workers are in trouble for taking a profane stand against the president. Some supporters say it is their right to express themselves, others say they should be fired.

Two firefighters and a teacher were spotted in a Facebook photo posted last month wearing shirts that contain a vulgar message, “F-Trump” directed at the President and at those who voted for him.

Two of them are also extending their middle fingers.

One Republican Whilly Bermudez who saw the post tells CBS4 News their behavior was classless and not appropriate for public servants.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the school district say they’re investigating to see if this violates policy.

