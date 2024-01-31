Photographer Henry Diltz launches limited-edition co-signed prints of Keith Richards, Ringo Starr and more

Henry Diltz x 12on12

Renowned music photographer Henry Diltz is giving music fans a chance to get their hands on prints of some of his most iconic photographs.

The photographer has teamed up with lifestyle brand 12on12 to launch a limited-edition print collection, featuring five never-before-seen photos of The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash and America, with each photo co-signed by Diltz and the artist.

The prints, plus limited-edition co-signed T-shirts, will be unveiled Thursday at Fred Segal Sunset in Los Angeles, where they’ll be on display until February 15. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm, which provides health and human services to the music community.

“For the first time in my life, I’m so pleased to be releasing this co-signed collection with some of my dearest friends,” Diltz shares. “I’ve known these musicians for many decades and I love that these moments captured in time can support such a great cause like MusiCares.”

He adds, “I believe in the ‘divine plan,’ and how lucky are we that it led me here, able to share these moments and memories with everyone!”

Diltz is well known for his iconic photos from the 1960s and 1970s. He was the official photographer at Woodstock and shot 250 album covers, as well as publicity shots for such artists as Eagles, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Crosby, Stills & Nash and more. In 2023 he was honored with the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award and also received the Icon Award at the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards.

More information on the collection can be found at 12on12.com.

