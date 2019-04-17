Photos From “Charlie’s Angel” Reboot Revealed

Pictures from the new look “Charlie’s Angels” have been released.

The film, which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinksi, has the Angels taken on clientele from all over the world and three special agents come together to fight against a young engineer.

The film hits theaters on November 15.

Do you like the idea of having another set of “Charlie’s Angels?” If you were an Angel what would be your specialty?