Pick Me Meghan! Pick Me For Your New Assistant!

After just six months into the job of assistant, a woman only known as “Melissa” has abruptly quit being Meghan’s assistant.

Who would DARE quit Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex?!

However……word on the street is Meghan may have a little temperament issue. I don’t care. I want to be a Royal Helper!

The Queen is alleged to have warned Harry that Meghan is difficult after there was a dispute about which tiara to wear on her wedding day.

Would you give up whatever job you currently have to be the assistant to The Duchess of Sussex? You seriously don’t have to ask me twice. I’d be there!