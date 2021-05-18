Pickle-Flavored Hard Seltzer Is Here

If you like pickles and you like hard seltzer there’s a strong chance you’ll like the two together in a pickle-flavored hard seltzer. Well. that’s what the brand BruMate is hoping for with its new “Afternoon Dillight” pickle-flavored 5% ABV hard seltzer. At first, the idea was a joke, but after 10,000 people signed an email to make the drink a reality they had to do something. If this seems like a drink you want at your next party, sign up to become a VIPickle on the Crook’d Bru website to receive updates on when the seltzer will be released. What do you think of this new hard seltzer flavor?