A new snack trend is taking over TikTok.

“Pickle in a blanket” is a “guilty pleasure snack” that only requires a slice of American cheese fried in a pan, and a pickle spear.

Wrap the spear in the cheese and Voila!

People are mixing up the recipe with different kinds of cheese, including cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère or mozzarella.

Does this sound good to you? What’s your guilty pleasure snack?