Say it isn’t so… Pier 1 Imports plans to close more stores. The struggling home decor retailer says it could shutter as many as 145 locations after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results. Pier 1 closed 30 stores during the fiscal year that ended in March. The news follows Bed Bath & Beyond’s announcement last week that it will close up to 40 stores this year. Pier 1 operates about 970 stores nationwide.