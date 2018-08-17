Pierce Brosnan Believes James Bond Has to Lighten Up

Before Daniel Craig took on the challenging and iconic role of 007, James Bond, there was Pierce Brosnan. The former Bond is speaking out on the approach taken by the current Bond film makers.

Brosnan believes that Craig’s brooding portrayal had to be more serious because the franchise was forced to reinvent the character as ‘more muscular’ and solemn.

The 65-year-old actor believes that the role has lost it’s humor and needs to lighten up a bit. ‘It is different now. They had strong competition and they haven’t reinvented it but given it a much more muscular, dynamic twist.’

Is Brosnan right? Is Bond and his exploits so ridiculous that the role needs to have a bit of levity?