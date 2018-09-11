Pilot in Lake Worth Crash that Killed Two Had License Revoked

Our news partners at CBS12 are reporting that the pilot in the small two engine plane crash that left two dead had his piloting license revoked years before the crash.

The crash occurred around 11:00 a.m Sunday at John Prince Park.

According to the report, 70-year-old Philip Castronova the pilot, and his wife 39-year-old Mandy Castronova were flying in from Key West with their two dogs according to a family member when suddenly they crashed inside the park.

Witnesses say they saw the two engine plane go up, spin and then head straight down.

There has been no word on what caused the crash, however, records obtained by CBS12 state that Castronova may have been piloting the plane illegally. According to the report, the Federal Aviation Administration revoked Castronova’s piloting license in September of 1997 after they found made a “fraudulent or intentionally false” statement on an application for medical certification. They also found that the pilot’s license was suspended for 180 prior to the licensing being revoked.

Authorities say the plane was due to land at the Lantana Airport and the case is still under investigation.

