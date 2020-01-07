Pink and Carey Hart celebrate 14 years of marriage: "So many years, so many hairstyles"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAPink is celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with hubby Carey Hart.

The singer posted a tribute to their marriage and family – which includes eight-year-old daughter Willow and three-year-old son Jameson -- on Instagram Tuesday.

“So many years, So many hairstyles,” she captioned a series of throwback photos of the two.

“@hartluck.....We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe,” she continued. “It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’”

She concluded by adding some funny hashtags: #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot.

Carey posted his own Instagram message, writing in part, "14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!"

Pink later posted a photo of the flowers Carey sent her, writing, "Alright I’m not gonna lie when I put that post up earlier I wasn’t really even feeling you that much @hartluck but well played, we’re good. I like you again."

Pink and Carey wed on January 7, 2006 in Costa Rica. They’ve been together 17 years in all. In 2008, they separated, which inspired Pink's hit "So What," but reunited in 2010.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.