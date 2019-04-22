Pink announces she will no longer be posting photos of her kids on social media

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoAfter relentless mommy-shaming brought her to tears, Pink announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday that she will no longer be posting pictures of her children on social media.

Her decision stems from the “mean-spirited” comments she received last month on a photo of her kids interacting with a pelican. In the photo, her two-year-old son Jameson had taken off his swim diaper. Pink later censored his bottom half but that didn’t stop the online trolls from attacking her parenting.

“People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on and how dare I … some of the nastiest things,” she tells Ellen. “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve done in my whole life.”

Pink adds, “I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

She says the decision is coming at a good time, especially considering her daughter Willow is getting older now.

“She’s seven now,” Pink says. “It’s probably time to pull her back from the world and let her live her best life.”

The singer adds that she can handle constructive criticism, but she wants to remind people to communicate that in a kinder way.

“I understand people saying, ‘You need to be more careful because you are in the public eye and you should of thought of that.’ And they’re right,” she said. “But there’s a nicer way to say that.”

