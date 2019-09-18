Pink becomes first female solo artist to receive Billboard's Legend of Live award

ABC/Lou RoccoShortly after wrapping her epic Beautiful Trauma world tour, Pink is being honored by Billboard for her live shows.

The singer is the first female solo artist to win the Legend of Live award, Billboard’s top prize for touring and live performance. She’ll be on hand to accept the award at this year’s Billboard Live Music Summit & Awards, held on November 5 and 6 in Beverly Hills.

"Between her mesmerizing live performances, her high-flying visual acrobatics and her incredible catalog of music that includes 32 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and three Billboard No. 1 albums, there is no artist more deserving of this award than Pink,” says Dave Brooks, Billboard’s senior director of live and touring.

The Beautiful Trauma tour grossed just over $397 million, with more than three million tickets sold in 2018 and 2019. It’s the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore’s history, and the biggest for a woman in over a decade.

