Pink brings out country star Chris Stapleton for surprise duet at Madison Square Garden

ABC/Lou RoccoPink brought out a surprise guest at her concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night: country star Chris Stapleton.

The two united on stage to sing their new duet “Love Me Anyway.” Pink started the intimate ballad in a flood of spotlights with only a piano and a couple string players. Later, the audience erupted in applause as Chris walked on to harmonize with her.

After the song was over, Pink hugged Chris and fell to the floor in mock worship as he exited.

“One of my absolute favorite songwriters, favorite voice, and person. Chris Stapleton,” Pink wrote on Instagram following the performance. “What an absolute honor to share a stage with you my friend.”

You’ll find “Love Me Anyway” on Pink’s new Hurts 2B Human album. You can check out fan video of the Madison Square Garden performance on YouTube now.

