Pink cooks up big batch of soup to feed the hungry

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter recovering from her scary bout with COVID-19, Pink is using her regained strength to give back to those in need.

The singer posted on Instagram Tuesday that she made a huge batch of soup to donate. She shared photos of the cooking process and the final products, all packaged and ready to go.

"It is my absolute pleasure to cook for you," she captioned the pics. "Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks. Best soup I ever made."

She also pointed out that she had mislabeled the soup containers with the wrong date, writing March instead of April.

"I wrote 3/20 Because I lost a month somehow. Whoops," she wrote.

That's understandable, being that she and her three-year-old son Jameson were sick for most of it. On April 3, Pink revealed that they had both tested positive but were now recovering.

She also announced a $1 million donation, split between two COVID-19 relief charities in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

