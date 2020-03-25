Pink cuts her own hair while drinking in self-quarantine — with hilarious results

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter her husband shaved his head last week, Pink decided to give herself a haircut too -- only it didn’t turn out too well.

The singer, who's been self-quarantining with her family, took to Instagram to warn her followers that drinking and at-home haircuts probably don’t mix.

“When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas,” Pink says in the video. “And last night, I got an idea: ‘I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?’”

“Look what I did,” she says, moving aside her beanie to reveal an uneven pixie cut. “What do you think?”

“I think I’m looking pretty good,” she said sarcastically. “Am I giving like, Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I might try to fix it tonight.”

Pink signed off by telling her visitors, “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

