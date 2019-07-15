Pink defends photo of kids running in Holocaust Museum: "Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves"

Andrew MacPhersonAnother day, another mommy shaming incident that has Pink hitting back on social media.

This time, the singer is being criticized after she posted an Instagram photo showing her children -- eight-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson – running through the Holocaust Museum in Berlin, Germany.

"Τhis place is [definitely not] a hide and seek place, dear Pink," one commenter wrote.

Addressing the criticism, Pink responded in her caption and explained why she doesn't see her kids' behavior as inappropriate.

"For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother's family,” she wrote. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

Many of Pink’s fans and even fellow stars, including Selma Blair, showed their support.

"I love Berlin too. I love that what happened is not being forgotten," Selma wrote. "I love this celebration of life. I love you."

Every time Pink or husband Carey Hart posts pictures of their children, they receive comments questioning their parenting style, and they usually respond.

Last week, Pink defended herself after commenters criticized her for taking Jameson to the zoo.

