Pink disables comments on her Instagram page amid mommy shaming

Andrew MacPhersonPink doesn’t want to hear or see any more comments from the parenting police.

After once again defending herself against mommy shamers on Instagram, the singer has disabled comments on her Instagram page.

“Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it: [middle finger emoji] there will be no more comments on this page!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her husband, Carey Hart, drinking wine in a pool float.

She added, “Hahahaha! Looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever.”

Most recently, Pink was criticized after posting a photo of her children -- eight-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson -- running through the Holocaust Museum in Berlin, Germany.

“Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves,” she wrote in part.

Before that, she and Carey received backlash for everything from taking their kids to the zoo to their two-year-old going without a swim diaper.

