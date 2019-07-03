Pink & Elton John are tops on the concert trail so far in 2019

Dianne Manson/Getty Images

Dianne Manson/Getty ImagesPink and Elton John are raking it in on the box office with their current tours, according to Pollstar's annual Mid-Year rankings.

According to the publication, which tracks the concert industry, Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour has earned the most of any North American tour so far in 2019, bringing in 81.8 million bucks. Pink also topped Pollstar's Mid-Year rankings for 2018.

In worldwide rankings, Elton, who is on a three-year farewell tour, is tops, with $82.6 million.

In North America, Elton ranks third in box-office grosses, behind Pink and Justin Timberlake, who earned 75.5 million with his Man of the Woods tour.

The rest of the North American top 10 includes tours from classic rock acts, country star Eric Church, rap superstar Travis Scott and the legendary Cher.

Here are the rest of the top 10 on Pollstar's North American Mid-Year rankings:

4. $67.7 million Fleetwood Mac

5. $58.1 million KISS

6. $57.3 million Trans-Siberian Orchestra

7. $52.8 million Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

8. $51.7 million Travis Scott

9. $48.7 million Cher

10. $46.4 million Eric Church

When it comes to the entire world, Pink and Justin Timberlake are numbers two and three, behind Elton. The rest of the top 10 is similar to North America's, with the addition of a few performers, including Ed Sheeran:

4. $69.7 million Metallica

5. $67.7 million Fleetwood Mac

6. $63.6 million Ed Sheeran

7. $58.1 million KISS

8. $57.3 million Trans-Siberan Orchestra

9. $52.8 million Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

10. $51.7 million Travis Scott

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.