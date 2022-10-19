Pink Floyd album designer says 50th anniversary celebration of ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in the works

Sony Music

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd‘s landmark 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon, and according to Aubrey “Po” Powell, who helped create many of the band’s album covers, big plans are in the works to celebrate the milestone.

Along with the late Storm Thorgerson, Powell co-founded the English graphic-design firm Hipgnosis, which began collaborating with Pink Floyd on the band’s second album, 1968’s A Saucerful of Secrets. Most recently, Po created the updated cover of the 2022 reissue of the band’s 1977 record, Animals, and he tells ABC Audio he’s now working on a new project marking The Dark Side of the Moon‘s 50th anniversary.

While Powell doesn’t share specific details about the project, he explains, “We’re planning to do a lot of things, is all I can say. And, you know, if it all comes off, great. But, you know, who knows?”

He adds, “[A]t the moment, it’s looking very positive to a great year of celebration of Dark Side of the Moon next year. It is.”

Powell also comments about the iconic album cover, which he and Thorgerson designed, “[It] still seems to stand the test of time, which is wonderful. And I’m very proud of that.”

Released on March 1, 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon was Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album and its first to top the Billboard 200. The album has gone one to be certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of over 15 million copies in the U.S.

The album featured the band’s first top-40 hit in the U.S., “Money,” which peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also included such enduring songs as “Breathe (In the Air),” “Time,” “Us and Them,” “Brain Damage” and “Eclipse.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.