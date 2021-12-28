Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s tour with Saucerful of Secrets postponed until later in 2022

Jill Furmanovsky

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason‘s current band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, has announced that its planned North American tour, scheduled to begin in January, has been postponed.

A message on the band’s official Twitter feed announced, “It is with great regret that due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic, it has been decided to postpone the North American tour until later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment due to this.”

“We are working on rescheduling the dates and will announce them as soon as we can,” the message continued. “Ticket holders are advised to await further information from the venue and/or ticket company where they purchased their tickets.”

The trek, called the Echoes Tour, had already been postponed for over a year due to the pandemic. This time, it was set to kick off January 18 in Toronto and wrap up February 23 in Vancouver, with 23 U.S. concerts in between.

Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets performs Pink Floyd music that predates the band’s classic 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. The group also features Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd and David Gilmour touring bassist Guy Pratt, and veteran session musicians Lee Harris and Dom Beken on guitar and keyboards, respectively.

