Pink Floyd fans can’t believe people are upset over ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ rainbow

Pink Floyd’s classic album The Dark Side of the Moon has always featured a rainbow on its cover, but the recently announced 50th anniversary box set is causing a stir from folks on social media who evidently weren’t aware of that.

In case you missed it, the new logo for the box set features the number 50 with the rainbow in the zero. After the band unveiled it on social media, some folks started blasting the rainbow inclusion as the band’s show of support for gay rights.

“Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid,” one person commented, while another added, “[A]re you going woke with rainbows? Is there a straight flag? I want equal representation.”

Of course the rainbow has always been there, and many Pink Floyd fans are calling out those complaining.

“Anyone mad at the most iconic album cover in the world was never a Pink Floyd fan to begin with,” one person commented on Facebook. Another noted on Twitter, “Pink Floyd fans complaining the band has gone ‘woke’ for having a rainbow on their merch must have taken the ‘we don’t need no education’ line a bit too literal.”

