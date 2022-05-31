Pink Floyd joins TikTok; band’s full album catalog now available to users

Courtesy of Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd has joined the ranks of rock bands with their own official TikTok account.

The legendary U.K. rock band launched their TikTok account on Monday, May 30, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the day that the group entered the studio to start recording its classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have made all 15 of their studio albums available to the TikTok community to use to soundtrack their own videos creations. Among the classic Pink Floyd tunes that will be available via the TikTok Sound Library are “See Emily Play,” “Money,” “The Great Gig in the Sky,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II).”

Pink Floyd also plans to use its TikTok account to regularly post unique video clips and content. Currently, the @pinkfloyd account features clips set to “Learning to Fly,” “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)” and “Breathe (in the Air).”

