Pink Floyd releases “Breathe (In The Air)” from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ live concert album

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd is releasing a new Blu-ray disc and CD of the classic concert The Dark Side of the Moon — Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 — and now they are giving fans a taste of it.

The band just released the album’s live recording of “Breathe (In The Air),” which is the second song on the classic album.

The March 24 release of the album will mark the first time it’s been issued on its own; it will be released on CD and, for the first time, on vinyl. Also on March 24, Pink Floyd will release The Dark Side of the Moon deluxe box set, which also includes the Wembley concert.

And also in conjunction with the anniversary, Abbey Road Studios, where the album was recorded back when it was EMI Studios, just announced an exclusive 1973 Collection of The Dark Side of the Moon merch, including short and long-sleeve shirts, a hoodie, bucket hat, tote bag and replicated session sheet. The items can be purchased at shop.abbeyroad.com.

