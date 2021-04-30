Pink Floyd’s 1990 Knebworth concert released today on CD, LP and digitally

Sony Music

Pink Floyd‘s full performance at a star-studded 1990 concert at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, U.K., which was first issued as part of the expansive 2019 box set The Later Years, arrived today as a standalone release on CD, as a two-LP set and on digital platforms.

Live at Knebworth 1990 captures Pink Floyd’s post-Roger Waters lineup delivering a seven-song set that featured mostly songs from the band’s classic 1970s albums, as well as a rendition of “Sorrow,” from the group’s then-latest studio effort, 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason.

Among the other tunes that Pink Floyd played at the show were “Wish You Were Here,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Run Like Hell.”

Famed backing singer Clare Torry joined Pink Floyd at the show to reprise her soaring vocal performance on the classic Dark Side of the Moon song “The Great Gig in the Sky,” while sax player Candy Dulfer and keyboardist/composer Michael Kamen also made guest appearances.

The Knebworth event, which took place on June 30, 1990, also included performances by Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and more. The show, which raised money for the Nordoff Robbins charity, was attended by 120,000 people.

Here’s the Live at Knebworth 1990 album’s full track list:

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5”

“The Great Gig in the Sky”

“Wish You Were Here”

“Sorrow”

“Money”

“Comfortably Numb”

“Run Like Hell”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.