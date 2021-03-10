Pink Floyd's 1990 Knebworth concert set to be released on CD, LP and digitally in April

Sony Music

Pink Floyd‘s full performance at a star-studded 1990 concert at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, U.K., which was first issued as part of the expansive 2019 box set The Later Years, will be released separately on CD, as a two-LP set and on digital platforms on April 30.

Live at Knebworth 1990 features Pink Floyd’s post-Roger Waters lineup delivering a seven-song set that was made up mostly of songs from the band’s classic 1970s albums, as well as a rendition of “Sorrow,” from the group’s then-latest studio effort, 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason.

Among the other tunes that Pink Floyd played at the show were “Wish You Were Here,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb” and “Run Like Hell.”

The band’s core members — singer/guitarist David Gilmour, keyboardist/singer Rick Wright and drummer Nick Mason — were accompanied were accompanied by touring members Jon Carin on keyboards, Tim Renwick on guitar, Guy Pratt on bass and Gary Wallis on percussion, as well as several backing singers.

In addition, Clare Torry was on hand to reprise her soaring vocal performance on the classic Dark Side of the Moon song “The Great Gig in the Sky,” while sax player Candy Dulfer and keyboardit/composer Michael Kamen also made guest appearances.

The Knebworth concert, which took place on June 30, 1990, also included performances by Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and more. The show, which raised money for the Nordoff Robbins charity, was attended by 120,000 people.

You can pre-order Live at Knebworth 1990 now. Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5”

“The Great Gig in the Sky”

“Wish You Were Here”

“Sorrow”

“Money”

“Comfortably Numb”

“Run Like Hell”

By Matt Friedlander

