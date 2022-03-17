Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters adds three new shows to his 2022 This Is Not a Drill Tour

AEG Presents

Founding Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters has added three new shows to his upcoming This Is Not a Drill tour of North America, bringing the total number of dates on the trek to 40.

The tour, which originally was supposed to kick off in July 2020 before being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off on July 6 in Pittsburgh runs through an October 8 show in Dallas.

The newly added concerts are scheduled for August 10 in Columbus, Ohio; October 3 in Glendale, Arizona; and October 6, in Austin, Texas.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets to the concerts will be available starting on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. local time. To buy tickets and for additional information, visit RogerWaters.com.

As previously reported, the This Is Not a Drill concerts will be staged “in the round,” a first for Waters.

In a statement, Roger explains that his performances will offer “a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.

He adds, “The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man.”

