Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters announces his marriage to Kamilah Chavis

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has tied the knot with his girlfriend of five years, Kamilah Chavis.

The British rock legend shared the happy announcement on Instagram, along with photos from the ceremony, which was reportedly held in New York’s The Hamptons. Waters titled the reveal, “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”

The photos include snaps of the happy couple sharing kisses, cutting their cake, laughing together and, of course, photos of Chavis’ lace wedding dress.

Not much else is known about the couple’s nuptials.

In a 2018 interview, the 78-year-old Waters told Infobae, an Argentine media outlet, how he and his new bride first met and fell in love. “I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me,” the bassist said. “Something about her attracted me.”

Waters admitted that he made the first move and that he threw Chavis a compliment, which was, “Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?”

It worked, and he recalled, “I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning.”

This is Waters’ fifth marriage. He was previously married to Judith Trim, his childhood sweetheart, from 1969 to 1975, aristocrat Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, actress Priscilla Phillips from 1992 to 2001 and to filmmaker Laurie Durning between 2012 and 2015.

I’m so happy, finally a keeper. pic.twitter.com/48pp2IBGhs — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) October 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.