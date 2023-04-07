Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 1974 Wembley concert debuts on the charts

Sony Music

Pink Floyd is back on the Billboard chart. The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley, London, 1974, which was released last month, has landed in the top 10 on several Billboard charts.

The album debuts at eight on the Top Album Sales chart, at nine on the Top Rock Albums chart, at five on the Vinyl Albums chart and at eight on the Top Current Album Sales chart. And on the weekly Billboard 200 Album chart, the record debuts at 49.

The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley, London, 1974 was released in conjunction with the band’s 50th anniversary celebration of the classic album. It was part of the 50th anniversary box set that just came out and was also available as a standalone album, the first time the live concert was officially released as a standalone album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.