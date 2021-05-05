Pink Floyd’s “Their Mortal Remains” exhibit to get its US premiere this August in Los Angeles

Courtesy of Pink Floyd

American Pink Floyd fans wishing that the band’s expansive “Their Mortal Remains” exhibition was here in the U.S. will get their wish this August.

The attraction, which debuted in London in 2017 and also has visited several other European cities, will open in Los Angeles on August 3 at the new Vogue Multicultural Museum on Hollywood Boulevard.

“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains,” which is fully sanctioned by the band’s surviving members, takes an in-depth look at the pioneering prog-rockers, delving into their innovative music and album designs, groundbreaking concert staging and much more.

The exhibit features audiovisual presentations and hundreds of artifacts to trace Pink Floyd’s story, from its mid-1960s beginnings in London’s underground psychedelic music scene, through its massive success during the 1970s and ’80s to the band members’ recent endeavors.

Among the many pieces of memorabilia featured are instruments, handwritten lyrics, vintage posters, photos and clothing items. Also on display are set pieces depicting Pink Floyd’s surreal album covers, stage props such as the giant puppets used during performances of The Wall, plus promo videos, rare film clips and live performance footage.

Pink Floyd’s members co-curated “Their Mortal Remains” with Aubrey “Po” Powell, who with the late Storm Thorgerson co-founded Hipgnosis Ltd., the graphic design company responsible for most of the group’s album art.

The L.A. edition of the exhibition will run through November 28. Tickets are available now at VMMLA.com and PinkFloydExhibition.com.

“This exhibition will be a really exciting opportunity for people to come together to experience music, culture, design and innovation, all principles that Pink Floyd represent in their music,” says the attraction’s co-promoter, Diego Gonzalez. “I couldn’t imagine a better exhibition to inaugurate the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.”

