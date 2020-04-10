Pink Gets Candid About Her Battle With Covid-19

Pink spoke to Ellen yesterday about what she and her 3-year-old son went through with Covid-19. Unlike many Americans, she was able to get tested so she knew for sure that they had it. And she’s well aware that there’s a problem with that. She said, quote, “It’s very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test . . .”You should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t, but being angry at me is not gonna help anything. It’s not gonna solve the issue . . . we should work together to try and change that.” She added, quote, “Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that, if they could get their hands on a test, wouldn’t take it. And if they say that, I’m calling [B.S.].”