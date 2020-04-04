Pink has recovered from COVID-19, is making $1 million donation: "This illness is serious and real"

Andrew MacPhersonFirst, the bad news: Two weeks ago, Pink tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the good news: She's recovered, and now her test results are negative.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer writes, "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink then goes on to criticize the government's response to the pandemic.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real," she writes.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

The "What About Us" star then announces that she's donating $500,000 to Philadelphia's Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mom, who worked there for 18 years, and another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink finishes her note by thanking "all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones."

"You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," she writes.