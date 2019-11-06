Pink honored with special award, Ed Sheeran, Shawn & Camila, Hootie win at 'Billboard' Live Music Summit

Pink's Beautiful Trauma world tour, which wrapped up earlier this year, is the 10th highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore's chart, and the highest-grossing tour for a female artist in over a decade.

In her acceptance speech, Pink not only thanked her longtime manager for believing in her as a touring artist, but offered her gratitude to her entire road family.

"Every single person on this team is as good as it gets,” Pink said. “And they work their a**es off and they are masters of their craft...Everybody that's here, I love you so much, you're the best of the f***ing best.”

At the same ceremony, Ed Sheeran's Divide trek was named the Top Grossing tour -- no surprise, considering it's now the biggest-earning tour of all time. Hootie & the Blowfish's hugely successful Group Therapy tour was named Tour of the Summer, while The Spice Girls received the Boxcore Award, which recognizes the success of a single engagement: in this case, three nights this summer at Wembley Stadium.

Cute couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's partnerships with Verizon's UP customer loyalty program received the Top Concert & Marketing Promotions award, while New York's Madison Square Garden was named Top Arena.

