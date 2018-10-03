She isn’t releasing a rosé, but singer Pink is about to make her mark in the wine industry.
Pink purchased a vineyard in Santa Barbara County back in 2013 and now she is getting ready to release Two Wolves Wine.
A lot of celebs skip the process and just slap their name on a bottle of premade alcohol but Pink actually took classes in winemaking at UC Davis and has been very hands-on throughout the entire process.
Which celebrity alcohol brand do you think is the best?
Pink Is Releasing A Wine
She isn’t releasing a rosé, but singer Pink is about to make her mark in the wine industry.