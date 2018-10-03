Pink Is Releasing A Wine

She isn’t releasing a rosé, but singer Pink is about to make her mark in the wine industry.

Pink purchased a vineyard in Santa Barbara County back in 2013 and now she is getting ready to release Two Wolves Wine.

A lot of celebs skip the process and just slap their name on a bottle of premade alcohol but Pink actually took classes in winemaking at UC Davis and has been very hands-on throughout the entire process.

Which celebrity alcohol brand do you think is the best?

