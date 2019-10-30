Pink Is The People’s Champion

Pink will be honored at the upcoming People’s Choice Award. She will receive the People’s Champion Award. Pink is being recognized for her humanitarian involvement with many organizations like No Kid Hungry, Make A Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks and UNICEF. Pink said, “I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.” The People’s Choice Awards will air on E! on Sunday, November 10th. How many organizations do you volunteer for?